Liam Payne Speaks Out About Family Life With Cheryl On Capital Radio

Following 'split' claims, the former One Direction star has opened up about his life with girlfriend Cheryl...

You may have heard that there’s been quite a bit of speculation around whether Cheryl and her boyfriend Liam Payne might be going through a ‘rocky patch.’

But the former One Direction singer appeared on Capital Radio on Monday morning – and he spoke candidly, and normally, about his home life with Chezza, 34, and their son Bear.

Co-hosting the station’s breakfast show alongside Roman Kemp, Liam explained that – just like any other family – they have jokey disagreements over which football them their little one will support.

LOL.

Whilst Liam is a devout West Brom fan, Cheryl is (as we all know) a very proud Geordie.

‘Well, this is the thing – Cheryl’s not really that massively into football but everyone likes to bring up where they’re from when this happens,’ he explained.

Liam then went on to attempt his finest Geordie accent, claiming that it’s what the former X Factor judge sounds like when she wakes up in the morning.

Oh, you guys!

Going back to the footie, he continued: ‘It’s battle of the granddads at the minute, he’s going to have a tough little choice on his hands at some point.

‘You’re gonna have to disappoint some grandparents. Or he’ll just have to go, “You know what, forget this, I’m supporting ice hockey!” Just pick a different sport!’

Well, we’re pleased to hear that everything seems okay.