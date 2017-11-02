Liam Payne Shares First Video Of Baby Bear And We Can’t Deal

SO CUTE.

Liam Payne and Cheryl welcomed their first child together back in March earlier this year, and we’ve been going mad waiting for our first glimpse of baby Bear.

And now, new dad Liam has given us all what we’ve been waiting for…

Okay, confession: So we don’t actually SEE Bear, but we can definitely hear him and it may be the most adorable thing ever.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (1 November) Liam uploaded a video of the ‘bear’ emoji where we could hear his 6 month old son having a right good giggle.

I mean, if that doesn’t warm your heart then what does?

And it turns out it wasn’t the only big news Liam was sharing on his story that day, as he revealed a behind the scenes look at his video for new single Bedroom Floor which stars actress Bella Thorne.

‘So the concept for the video is that I am speaking on Bella’s behalf,’ the former One Direction member explained. ‘So I am her thoughts and what she is thinking about this guy that she is having a relationship which is a little bit broken but it’s very nice.’

He continued: ‘I like the fact that it is empowering on the woman’s side because it is not often that you see it from this angle so I think it is going to be really cool.’

#BedroomFloor video ft. @bellathorne coming soon… A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Nov 1, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

And while his choice of actress has had mixed reviews from fans, many picked up on something kind of strange…

‘Is it me or Bella kinda looks like Cheryl coz of the hair? [sic]’ one asked, while another agreed: ‘I thought you would cast Cheryl but doesn’t matter, Bella looks like her.’

Well the song IS apparently all about his relationship with Chezza, guys.

One thing’s for certain, we can’t wait to see the video in full. Hurry up, Liam!