Liam Payne Chills Out Before Welcoming His And Cheryl’s Baby

The 23-year-old took to Instagram last night to share videos of himself hanging out at a bar...

It looks like Liam Payne is making the most of his final few days before becoming a father.

The One Direction singer is set to welcome his first child with girlfriend Cheryl anytime now, with reports suggesting that their little one is due this month.

Of course, what better to way to wave goodbye to pre-baby life than to hop on a segway and play some pool? And yes, that really IS what he’s been up to.

Liam shared two Instagram videos of himself yesterday, which showed him hanging out in some form of pub.

He’d captioned the clip of himself potting a few balls: ‘Nights in the bar.’ There was no sign of Cheryl, and Liam had re-Grammed the segway vid from a pal.

However, we can’t help wondering if Liam actually was at home.

It was revealed last month that the 23-year-old was renovating his Surrey mansion. Construction was already said to have begun – but surprisingly, not on a nursery.

Instead, he’d allegedly decided to convert three garages into a giant snooker room, as well as build a large underground gym and swimming pool.

Could the bar on his Instagram have been this snooker room? It would make sense, as it would allow him to be on hand if Cheryl needed him upstairs…

Whatever the case, there’s no denying that both he and Chezza are incredibly excited to meet their son or daughter.

Cheryl, 33, officially confirmed her pregnancy last week, revealing her blossoming (and completely gorgeous) bump in an inspirational new campaign for L’Oreal Paris and The Prince’s Trust.

Ooh. We just can’t wait for that birth announcement.