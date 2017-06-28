Liam Payne Shares An Adorable Photo Of Baby Bear On Instagram

The proud daddy goes matchy-matchy with his son

We’ve just seen our second ever photo of baby Bear Payne… and it’s ADORABLE.

It was daddy Liam Payne who treated us to the snap, taking to Instagram earlier today to show us his and his son’s matching Yeezy trainers. Aw.

See: Liam Payne Is Away From Baby Bear On His First Father’s Day

Like father like son.❤️#yeezy #fatherandson A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Jun 28, 2017 at 5:42am PDT

We’re still yet to see the tot’s face, with Liam simply showing us his teeny-tiny feet and legs – but we’re still completely smitten.

We mean, just LOOK at those bear print trousers!

Liam, 23, had captioned the image: ‘Like father like son.❤️#yeezy #fatherandson,’ and of course, fans were quick to comment.

One wrote: ‘*Hysterical scream* This is so cute 😍😍😍😍,’ while another said: ‘Awww so cute! You both are father-son GOALS.’

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

See: Liam Payne Tells The Awkward Story Of When He Met Cheryl’s Dad

Liam and girlfriend Cheryl welcomed Bear on 22 March, with the couple announcing the happy news on their Instagram pages.

Liam captioned a beautiful shot of himself cradling the little one: ‘My close friends and family know there are very few times when I’m left speechless… wow!

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

‘I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far.

‘I’m completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she’s really made my dreams come true.’

Happy 1st Father's Day Liam.. You are the most amazing daddy and the best example for our son. The way he looks at you says it all. Your relationship melts my heart. You are the centre of his world & We adore you 🐻🌎💙 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

He’s since spent quite a bit of time away from Bear, as he travels the world promoting his debut solo single Strip That Down.

MPU 3 (Desktop / Tablet)

But it’s clear that he’s totally devoted to his little boy, and Cheryl is more than impressed by his parenting abilities.

On Father’s Day earlier this month, she gushed on Instagram: ‘Happy 1st Father’s Day Liam.. You are the most amazing daddy and the best example for our son. The way he looks at you says it all. Your relationship melts my heart. You are the centre of his world & We adore you 🐻🌎💙.’

Sweetest. Family. Ever.