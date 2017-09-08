Liam Payne Reveals Why He And Cheryl Really Chose The Name Bear

The One Direction singer opens up about his son's quirky moniker

Liam Payne has revealed why he and girlfriend Cheryl really chose the name Bear for their six-month-old son.

The One Direction singer, 24, was being interviewed on James Corden’s US chat show on Wednesday night when he spoke about how he and Cheryl, 34, decided on the quirky moniker.

The conversation started out with James, 39, joking about the chat Cheryl and Liam must have had.

He laughed: ‘He had claws! He leapt out of his mother and caught a salmon and immediately started fighting with another bear.

‘We then chained him up and he danced for ages!’

Guest James Van Der Beek then got in on the action, quipping: ‘So you’re not planning on having him attend middle school?’

Luckily, Liam took it all in good humour, and proceeded to tell us the real story.

As it turns out, it was all down to Bear’s behaviour in the first few hours after birth. And TBH, it all sounds a little scary.

Liam explained: ‘When he was born, he had this thing where if they don’t have a good cry, they can get fluid on their lungs, which is quite serious.

‘He was [making grunting noises] when he was sleeping. Specialists were running in and out of the hospital – my missus was asleep – and he was being checked over.

‘I had 10 doctors coming in. I was like: “Dude, I’m not being funny, he just likes to make a lot of noise.”

‘And that’s carried on ever since, so he’s just become Bear. Children live out their name. He’s humongous.’

Aw. We’re glad everything’s A-okay with Bear, Liam! And for the record, we LOVE the name.