Liam Payne Tells Us What He And Cheryl Were Really Doing On The X Factor

The couple made a very hasty exit during Saturday night's show...

Liam Payne has revealed what really happened with him and Cheryl on Saturday night’s X Factor.

If you didn’t tune in, let us explain.

The couple are rarely seen in public together, but both appeared on the show. Liam, 24, was performing his new single Bedroom Floor, while Cheryl was watching from the audience.

It was all very cute, with Cheryl proudly grinning and applauding her man. But what happened next left viewers more than a little confused.

After chatting to host Dermot O’Leary about the track, Liam headed towards the stage’s exit. However, he quickly turned back and went into the crowd to find Cheryl, 34.

The camera then showed him ushering Cheryl out of her seat so that they could leave. Errr.

Fans had a lot to say over on Twitter, with some even labelling the pair ‘unprofessional’.

But when Liam appeared at the Pride Of Britain Awards last night, he told the Daily Mirror: ‘Producers told me to go this way and it looked like I was going out the front, bossed off the stage and took my missus and b****red off.

‘But that’s what I got told to do and I got so much stick for it. It was hilarious, storming off the stage and taking my missus.’

Liam walked the red carpet alone yesterday, revealing that Cheryl was at home looking after their seven-month-old son Bear.

But he was clearly determined to be at the ceremony, continuing: ‘Our country has been through a lot this year and it’s important to celebrate these unsung heroes.

‘People been saying to me you develop a different emotional understanding now you are a dad and it’s so true. I don’t know what it is but I definitely feel it more.’

