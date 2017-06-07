Liam Payne Heads For A Big Night Out… Without Cheryl
It seems Chezza is still all about staying home with baby Bear. Aw
Liam Payne put his glad rags on for a night out in London yesterday, but his girlfriend Cheryl is still staying out of the limelight.
The 23-year-old donned a dapper suit for the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards, where he partied with celebrities including Marvin Humes and Olly Murs.
Despite the fact that Cheryl, 33, has previously won a gong at the ceremony, she decided not to join him this time round.
But this isn’t exactly surprising. Chezza hasn’t been seen in public since March, when she gave birth to her and Liam’s son Bear.
She’s clearly completely devoted to looking after her little boy, with Liam recently revealing on the Graham Norton Show: ‘I was there at the birth and it was amazing.
‘I’d never changed a nappy before I met Bear and all went well brilliantly until five in the morning, Bear wakes up and Cheryl changes his nappy – there was poo and spouting wee everywhere!’
He’s also revealed that he let Cheryl choose Bear’s name, admitting: ‘I’m into more traditional names, the Mrs… she’s more into more unique, original names that people will remember.
‘It was her choice. I wasn’t going to fight her about it, she’s the one who’s done all the work, isn’t she?’
And when Liam headed across the pond to promote his debut solo single Strip That Down, he said: ‘We’re always Facetiming and the other day he smiled at me for the first time, it was so special.
‘I just want to spend every moment with him but she [Cheryl] is so great, she does everything on her own, she’s been amazing.’
Aw. Fingers crossed for a joint Chiam appearance soon, eh?