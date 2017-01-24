Liam Payne ‘Avoids A Shooting’ At Hollywood Nightclub

The 23-year-old was said to have been inside the club when shots were fired in the car park

Liam Payne allegedly got caught up in a terrifying incident over the weekend.

The 23-year-old is said to have avoided a gunman at an LA club on Saturday night, who’d opened fire after being denied entry.

According US reports, a man tried to enter the venue with a fake ID, which led to a confrontation with security. As he left, he produced a gun before opening fire in the car park.

A witness told TMZ: ‘A guy showed up and tried to get in with a fake ID.

‘He got into it with security, made his way to the parking lot and fired shots in the air just outside the club. The guy escaped and is still on the loose.’

Liam is believed to have stayed inside the club, with TMZ continuing: ‘We’re told clubgoers inside heard the shots and freaked out.

‘Cops found multiple shell casings when they arrived. As for Liam, we’re told he left about half an hour after the shots rang out.’

Liam is currently in LA to record his debut solo album. He flew over the pond earlier this month, and is expected to stay there for the forseeable future.

His girlfriend Cheryl has stayed at home in the UK, as travelling so far would be a strain due to her ‘pregnancy’.

An insider recently told Hollywood Life: ‘‘It was difficult, but they decided that Cheryl should stay at home as all that travelling would have been too much with her being pregnant.

‘It is not expected that their baby will be born for a while, so, they are both relaxed about it. They obviously miss one another but Cheryl trusts Liam and knows that it is important for him to complete his new music.’

After Liam’s scary experience on Saturday, we’re glad to hear that everyone appears to be safe.