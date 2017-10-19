It Looks Like Liam Payne’s New Song Is All About Cheryl…

Liam's got a new single out VERY soon and we can't wait...

Liam Payne’s solo music has been doing VERY well with the public, and we’re really not at all surprised.

And the good news for fans is that his brand new single Bedroom Floor is available to download TOMORROW (20 October) and it looks seriously saucy…

Earlier this year, the former One Direction singer spoke to The Sun about a track from his forthcoming album that was ‘basically a phone call that happened between me and her [Cheryl] when she was about to let it go.’

‘This is a long time ago,’ he added. ‘And it’s basically me trying to cling on and say, ‘No, no, no it’s all going to work out, don’t worry about it, give it time.”

And when Liam delighted his 14.3 million Instagram followers earlier this week by sharing some of the lyrics from the upcoming single, it looks like it could definitely be THAT song about girlfriend Cheryl…

On his Insta story, the lyrics began: ‘Baby heard you’ve been talking about me lately. Telling all your friends how much you hate me. But who you calling up when you get lonely? You be saying real nice real nice things when I’m touching you.’

See: Cheryl Reveals The Secret Behind Her Incredible Post-Baby Body

The continued: ‘You be saying real nice real nice things when I’m touching you. You be getting real real real real jealous when it wasn’t you oh. And every now and then when my iPhone iPhone rings I be telling you, I told you I told you I told you. You said it was over, you said it was over.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

More: Simon Cowell Just Said Something A Little Mean About Cheryl’s Baby Boy

‘But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor. You said it was over but your clothes say different on my bedroom floor. Baby when you always act like you don’t want me, don’t make me bring up your dirty laundry. We always on and off until you’re on me, until you’re on me, yeah.’

Pretty telling lyrics, right? We wonder how Cheryl feels about this new intimate single…