Is Liam Payne Going To Miss His Baby Son Bear’s First Birthday?

Liam Payne might miss his son’s first birthday, as he reveals he’s leaving the UK on the same day.

It’s been almost a year since Liam and girlfriend Cheryl revealed to the world that they’d welcomed their first child together – little Bear Payne.

Born on 22nd March, the tot will be celebrating his first birthday next week but there’s one very special person in his life who could be missing his special day.

Writing on Instagram, Liam revealed to fans that he’s going away for work next week, and the date might coincide with Bear’s milestone.

‘This time next week I’ll be on my way to Japan! I’ve got some amazing memories from Japan, can’t wait to be back #TBT,’ he wrote yesterday, alongside a picture of him and his One Direction bandmates.

It’s unclear if Cheryl and Bear will accompany the dad on his trip, but it wouldn’t be the first time Liam misses a milestone of fatherhood. The 24-year-old has admitted to have missed his first Father’s Day last year, because he was working.

Speaking at the time, Liam said: ‘Oh I’m actually away for Father’s Day, I’m working which is really, really sad but it’s my first one obviously so it’s amazing.

‘I feel so blessed and there’s definitely going to be a lot of FaceTime that day I reckon.’

The couple announced they had welcomed baby Bear in March last year, with an adorable post on social media.

Cheryl wrote at the time, alongside a picture of Liam holding Bear: ‘On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn’t have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever 💙.’