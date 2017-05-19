One Direction Fans Are Concerned About Liam Payne’s New Lyrics
Some are accusing the 23-year-old of throwing shade at his 1D bandmates...
It’s undeniable… Liam Payne has had one helluva eventful few months.
Not only has he become a father to baby Bear, but the One Direction fella has also managed to whip up some brand new solo music.
The 23-year-old debuted single Strip That Down this morning, and as expected, fans are VERY excited about it. But he has managed to cause some controversy with his lyrics.
This all began when he was teasing the release earlier this week. Basically, Snapchat created special Liam-themed filters that were placed in iconic locations across the globe, from the Empire State Building in New York to California’s Santa Monica Pier.
These filters contained lyrics, one of which appeared to refer to his days in 1D. This read: ‘You know I used to be in 1D (now I’m out free).’
Eep. One Directioner captioned a screenshot: ‘We playin the shade game today @LiamPayne ? #STRIPTHATDOWN [sic].’
Another wrote: ‘You know I used to be in 1D, now I’m out free”… this better not be shade Liam, I didn’t spend hundreds on y’all for nothing [sic].’
Others were concerned about the fact that Liam had used the past tense. Could this mean that One Direction really are a whole lotta history?
Happily, it seems not. Liam’s revealed that he has hopes for one final 1D album in the future, telling Kiss FM: ‘I’d like to think there was one… There deserves to be.’
Phew. We’re glad to hear it, Liam. Until then, we’ll just enjoy Strip That Down.
