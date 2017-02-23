Liam Payne Pens An Emotional Instagram Message Following His Exciting News

The star, who is expecting his first child with girlfriend Cheryl, thanked his fans for their support in a touching post...

It was a big night for Liam Payne last night.

The 23-year-old made a surprise appearance at the BRIT Awards to collect a gong on behalf of himself (obvs) and the rest of the One Direction lads.

Causing a little confusion amongst fans (because nobody actually saw him enter London’s O2), Liam emerged from the audience to collect the award solo.

Taking the microphone from Simon Cowell – who was presenting the accolade alongside Nicole Scherzinger – Liam took the opportunity to address the ‘time out’ that he and his bandmates have been taking in order to work on solo projects.

But he also gushed about the unwavering support that 1D fans offer, saying, ‘I know I speak on behalf of the rest of the boys when I say we cannot believe we’re still winning these. The sheer devotion that our fans have shown online for this is absolutely amazing.’

After the show had drawn to a close, Liam also took to Instagram to reiterate how grateful the lads are for their continued fanbase.

Captioning an image from his speech, the former One Direction star wrote: ‘What can I say. It’s incredible that even now we are picking up these awards. This is down to the amazing One Direction fans who continue to support us around the world.

‘I speak for every one of the band who are just blown away by the love we get from the fans. We wouldn’t be here without you. ‬ ‪It’s an exciting time for each of us working on our solo material but One Direction is who we are and that will never change.‬ #BRITs’.

Aw.

Of course, that wasn’t the only exciting thing that happened last night.

Girlfriend Cheryl, 33, finally announced that she’s pregnant after months of speculation.

In a Beyonce-style photoshoot for L’Oreal Paris and The Prince’s Trust’s new campaign, All Worth It, Chezza has officially unveiled her blossoming (and completely gorgeous) bump.

Looking gorgeous, lady. And, CONGRATULATIONS all round.