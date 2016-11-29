This Is Why Liam Payne Went Solo At The I Am Bolt Premiere
The One Direction singer stepped out in London sans 'pregnant' girlfriend Cheryl last night...
Liam Payne looked very dapper at the premiere of new documentary I Am Bolt last night.
The 23-year-old singer arrived on the red carpet in London’s Leicester Square in an all-black suit, where he happily took selfies with fans.
He’d earlier Tweeted: ‘Looking forward to the premiere in Leicester Square tonight! @usainbolt Always great work from my friends @Fulwell73 & @DoyenGlobal #IAMBOLT.’
I Am Bolt charts the story of Olympic champion Usain Bolt, who appeared at the bash with his proud parents Jennifer and Wellesley.
Liam clearly felt a teeny bit in awe of the runner (well, wouldn’t you?!). After watching the film, he simply captioned a photo of the film’s cast and crew: ‘#Legends.’
Other guests at the event included Fleur East, Geri Horner, Mo Farah, Salma Hayek, Tallia Storm, Sean Paul and Cesc Fabregas.
But there was one person who was notably missing – Liam’s ‘pregnant’ girlfriend Cheryl.
While Chiam fans were probably a little disappointed not to see the couple together, there was actually a very important reason for her no-show.
She was back in her home town of Newcastle, where she’d Tweeted that afternoon: ‘Such an exciting day in Newcastle making decisions about my charity 🙏🏼❤️ #cherylstrust.’
But could her absence also have had something to do with her and Liam’s happy ‘news’?
The X Factor‘s creative director Brian Friedman recently appeared to confirm that they’re expecting, telling new!: ‘And now they’re having a baby together, so they definitely found something great.’
Hmm. Neither Cheryl nor Liam have spoken out about the speculation, so we guess we’ll just have to wait and see…