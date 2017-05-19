Did Liam Payne Just Throw Shade At Harry Styles’ Music?

The 23-year-old admits Hazza's debut single is 'not something he'd listen to'...

Liam Payne has OFFICIALLY released his debut single.

Yep. The 23-year-old debuted Strip That Down earlier today, and it’s safe to say fans are pretty damn excited about it.

But he’s not the first One Direction lad to go it alone. Of course, Zayn Malik went solo after quitting the band in 2015, and Louis Tomlinson performed his track Just Hold On on The X Factor in December.

There’s actually been a bit of a 1D overload over the past few weeks, with both Harry Styles and Niall Horan treating us to new music.

The boys have all opted for different sounds. So what do they make of each other’s solo efforts?

I know you’ve been waiting and I’m delighted to announce my new single ‘Slow Hands’ will be out 4th May ! can’t wait for you all to hear it ! A post shared by Niall Horan (@niallhoran) on May 1, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

Well, awkwardly, it sounds as though Liam’s not a huge fan of Harry’s rocky vibe. He tells Music Choice: ‘I heard the rest of the boys’ debut songs. Obviously Niall had Slow Hands out and he had This Town, which is great, and Niall’s gone down the singer-songwriter route, which is really cool.

‘Harry’s song I heard, and I’ll be honest with you, it’s not my sort of music. It’s not something I’d listen to, but I think he did a great job of doing what he wanted to do. That’s the way I’d put it best, I think.’

SIGN.OF.THE.TIMES // 7.APRIL.17 // A post shared by @harrystyles on Mar 31, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

But Liam doesn’t think his comments will lead to any bad blood between him and Hazza, 23, continuing: ‘I think the funny thing is, [Harry] would say the same thing about me because he doesn’t really listen to hip-hop music.

‘Whereas it’s like my song’s more [Tyga’s] Rack City and his song is more of a different era to something I’d listen to, I guess.’

We’re not gonna lie, we love ’em both. Let’s just hope we don’t end up with any 1D chart battles, eh?