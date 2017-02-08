Liam Payne ‘Flies Back To The UK’… Is Baby On Its Way?!

The 23-year-old's 'pregnant' girlfriend Cheryl had stayed in the UK while he headed to LA to record his album

Ooh. Has there been an exciting new development with Cheryl’s ‘pregnancy’?

It was claimed yesterday that the 33-year-old’s boyfriend Liam Payne had jetted back from LA, with rumours swirling that she was about to give birth.

Liam, 23, has been over the pond on-off over the past few months, but flew there indefinitely a few weeks ago.

He’s currently recording his debut solo album, which he announced on Instagram back in October.

At the time, the One Direction singer wrote: ‘Very happy to have signed to my new record label Capitol Records. They have such an amazing history of artists, I hope I can follow in their footsteps. One direction will always be my home and family but I’m very excited to see what this chapter brings.’

So everyone was a little surprised when fan account @CheriamNews Tweeted yesterday morning: ‘Liam has returned to London! 😊🏡🇬🇧.’

This came after some, er, slightly overeager Directioners had told their followers that Liam was on his way home.

One wrote: ‘If you guys wanna meet LIAM PAYNE IN LONDON, he is on AMERICAN AIRLINES 108! It lands at 11am London time!’

Another said: ‘If you wanna catch Liam Payne at Heathrow he is ok American Airlines 108! Terminal 3, leaving LAX in 40 minutes! Go go go [sic].’

Of course, Liam could only be in the UK temporarily. We mean, expecting or not, it must be difficult being so far away from your girlfriend for an extended period of time.

And as LOOK reported last week, Cheryl’s been finding it ‘tough’ having her man on a different continent.

But we’ve got the congratulations card waiting…