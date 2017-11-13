The Most Embarrassing Thing Happened To Liam Payne At The EMAs

Don't try this at home (unless you're a seasoned pro)

Last night saw the MTV EMAs take place, a celebration of some of the biggest names in music.

Among the performers were the likes of Stormzy and former One Direction member, Liam Payne, with one guest even turning up in a dressing gown and towel turban. Interesting choice.

But poor Liam ended up having a bit of a mishap backstage that probably left him rather red-faced. Unless you’re a seasoned pro, we recommend you learn from Liam’s mistake and don’t try this at home.

More: Liam Payne Reveals Why He And Cheryl Chose The Name Bear

Loved performing at the @mtvema’s in London tonight! Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to the amazing crowd! #mtvema👏🏼🙏🏼 A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Nov 12, 2017 at 1:41pm PST

More: Liam Payne Discusses Plans For Baby Number Two With Girlfriend Cheryl

The father-of-one was racing new pal Stormzy on a skateboard backstage but, unfortunately, Liam’s ride didn’t go quite to plan.

‘Let’s see how long we can stay on these things,’ the Strip That Down singer told followers. Turns out, not very long at all.

Posting the whole unfortunate incident to Instagram stories for fans to laugh at, poor Liam fell flat on his backside after just a few seconds, much to Stormzy’s amusement.

Oh, Liam.

More: Liam Payne Shares First Video Of Baby Bear And We Can’t Deal

Oiiiiiiiii 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 cc: @kaylumdennis A post shared by Gang Signs & Prayer (@stormzyofficial) on Nov 12, 2017 at 5:06pm PST

Stormzy was clearly the more skilled of the two when it came to skateboarding; Liam later shared a clip of the grime sensation jumping over him – a pretty risky move if you ask us.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

The moral of the story? Don’t skateboard and film Insta stories at the same time.

By Lucy Abbersteen