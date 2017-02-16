Liam Payne Hangs Out With Drake As Cheryl ‘Prepares To Give Birth’

The One Direction singer shared an Instagram snap of himself with the rapper earlier today...

Liam Payne is certainly making the most of pre-fatherhood life.

The One Direction singer, 23 – who’s believed to be expecting his first child with girlfriend Cheryl – headed out to see Drake perform at London’s O2 Arena last night.

See: Cheryl Announces Some Lovely News On Her Instagram Page

@champagnepapi great to see a genius at work last night 🔥 A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Feb 16, 2017 at 3:23am PST

He shared a photo with the man himself this morning, writing the caption: ‘@champagnepapi great to see a genius at work last night 🔥.’

Of course, fans were quick to fangirl over a Liam/Drake combo. Comments included: ‘Legends,’ and: ‘What a beautiful picture.’

But we’re not entirely sure how Cheryl, 33, will have felt…

As LOOK previously reported, Cheryl was hoping that Liam would curb his partying ways after jetting back to the UK from LA, where he was recording his debut album.

See: ‘Pregnant’ Cheryl To Boyfriend Liam Payne: ‘Put Me First!’

Last month, a source told us: ‘Cheryl really wants her and Liam to focus on their relationship and family plans. She’d prefer more nights in than out.’

Then earlier this week, an insider revealed: ‘When Liam got back she told him she found it much harder than she’d expected. They had a heart-to-heart and he’s vowed that hes going to be there for her fully.’

But with Liam’s new music due out soon - he told fans in a Facebook video that his new track is coming - and the gruelling promotional schedule that will come with it, some wonder if Liam can keep to his word.

It’s obvious that these two are smitten, so we’re sure they’ll be able to reach a compromise.

And there’s no doubt that once baby Payne is here, Liam – who 1D fans often refer to as ‘Daddy Direction’ – will be a wonderful and hands-on father.

Ooh. We’re already excited for the announcement…