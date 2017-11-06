Liam Payne’s Cousin Says He Still Hasn’t Met Baby Bear OR Cheryl

'It's been pretty much hard for anyone to get round there'

The world is on tenterhooks waiting for Liam and Cheryl’s first public appearance with their baby son, Bear. The pair welcomed their son into the world in March, and we’re all desperate to see the little guy (with those genes, you know he’s going to be the cutest).

But the list of people waiting to see the bouncing bundle of joy for the first time also includes family; musician Ross Harris has revealed he’s still yet to meet his cousin Liam’s seven-month-old.

We were pretty shocked to hear that some family members are yet to meet their little relative, but turns out it’s because everyone’s schedules are so jam-packed.

The former One Direction member’s cousin told Now: ‘I haven’t had a chance because I’ve been so busy. Liam’s invited me round but I haven’t been in the same country at the same time.

‘Everyone’s been so busy, so it’s been pretty much hard for anyone to get round there, plus you kind of want to leave them alone,’ he added.

‘A newborn child, it’s a busy thing and they have enough trouble with sleeping patterns and taking care of the baby – but hopefully I’ll get to go round soon.’

Recently Liam revealed the real reason behind his son’s quirky name (obviously it’s adorable), and has also shared this sneak peak video of baby Bear.

It seems that music runs in the family, as Ross is also in the industry working as a singer and drummer. His debut single, Compound Fractures, was released just a few days before Liam’s second single, Bedroom Floor. So who knows, maybe Bear will follow in his dad’s footsteps and become a world-famous pop star, too?

Ross added he’s also still yet to meet Liam’s beau, Cheryl, even though the pair have been dating for over a year and a half.

But hopefully he’ll get to meet the Geordie lass soon, as he’s volunteered his babysitting skills: ‘I think I’m a good babysitter, so if they need help, then of course I’d like to.’

