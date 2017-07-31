Liam has spoken out to clear up a few things...

After Liam Payne referred to Cheryl a few times as his ‘wife’, the singer has dismissed fan speculation that he’s married the former X Factor judge in secret.

Talking to PEOPLE about how the suspicions began, he explained: ‘In the UK you say “The Mrs.”’

See: It Looks Like Cheryl May Be Set To Make A Huge Comeback

However, while he’s clarified that they certainly aren’t married, the One Direction star doesn’t seem totally against the idea. He’s hinted that ‘maybe one day’ the pair will tie the knot, but at the moment ‘The Mrs’ is nothing more than an affectionate nickname.

Oh well… We’re still keeping our fingers crossed.

The couple recently welcomed baby Bear into their family, and Liam has also opened up about his son: ‘He’s just big in general — he’s humongous. I’m going to get a sore back. He’s a big boy! He’s healthy, he’s strong, he likes his bouncer.’

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

See: Cheryl Is Definitely A Big Fan Of Liam Payne’s New Haircut

In his most recent picture of the little one, posted one month ago, the Strip That Down singer showed off his and Bear’s matching Yeezys, captioning the adorable post: ‘Like father like son.❤️ #yeezy #fatherandson.’

Like father like son.❤️#yeezy #fatherandson A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Jun 28, 2017 at 5:42am PDT

Okay, that is just TOO cute.

Liam also discussed how his child will deal with being born into a showbiz family: ‘We are very lucky and we will raise him to know we’ve worked hard to have these nice things.’

He continued to gush over his baby boy: ‘I discover him every day and I see his eyes brighten when I talk to him. He always looks at me with great attention and he often tries to imitate me by moving his mouth. I’m happy to be a dad, it’s an incredible thing. I give my son as much love as I have received from my parents.’

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Awww. Let’s hope Liam continues to keep us updated with all the adorable details.

By Emily Jefferies