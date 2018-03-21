Liam Payne On His Relationship With Cheryl: ‘We Have Our Struggles’

'I’m not gonna sit here and say that everything’s absolutely fine and dandy...'

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know all about the rumours surrounding Liam Payne and Cheryl’s relationship.

Earlier this year, the pair, who share a son together, were hit by reports that they were going through a rough patch. According to these reports, sources alleged that they were ‘on the verge of a split’, with news outlets also claiming that Liam’s solo career had been putting a strain on the relationship.

Both Cheryl and Liam remained silent, but they did put on a united front at the BRIT Awards in February. They seemed to reference the rumours in a backstage video posted to Liam’s Instagram, and Cheryl later took to Twitter to blast the idea that their red carpet appearance was a ‘stunt’ for the cameras.

Now, the former One Direction star has opened up about his relationship – and he’s been very honest.

‘The funniest thing was a week before we were getting married. The next week we’re splitting up,’ he said of the endless speculation.

‘And the thing for me is, I just like to think we’re somewhere in the middle,’ he added.

The candid interview, with ES Magazine, touched on the ‘struggles’ that the new parents have experienced. And it all seems very normal to us.

‘You know, we have our struggles – like of course I’m not gonna sit here and say that everything’s absolutely fine and dandy, because of course you go through different things, and that’s what a relationship is,’ Liam continued.

‘But we go through them together as a family and that’s the most important thing for me.’

The 24-year-old reflected: ‘This part of our relationship was never not going to happen, there was always going to be a little bit of tenseness in the way we sort ourselves out, but tell me a relationship in the world that doesn’t go through a spot like that?

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

‘It’s about whether you make it through or not, together, is the main point there I guess.’

The Strip That Down singer also heaped on the praise for his girlfriend Cheryl, saying how ‘understanding’ she has been of his solo career.

‘I don’t think anybody else could take it,’ he explained. ‘It’s difficult, obviously: having someone else who’s so high-profile in the media pushes everything that I do to another level, and I think it’s weird.’

He added: ‘It is about making it work for us, not making it work how people think it should work.’

Hear, hear.