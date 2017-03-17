Liam Payne Has Broken His Silence On Pregnant Cheryl For The First Time

As speculation builds around the couple's baby news, the One Direction singer speaks out about his relationship for the first time...

Liam Payne has been the talk of the town for months, mainly because of the mounting speculation surrounding his pregnant girlfriend Cheryl.

The couple have been keeping pretty quiet about their happy news, but it seems as though the One Direction singer has finally broken his silence on his relationship.

See: Cheryl Likes A Meaningful Instagram Post Amid That Baby News

Of course, all eyes have been on the pair’s social media accounts for updates on the Chiam baby (which is said to be due any day now) so the 23-year-old pretty much broke the internet when he released a topless snap for Rollacoaster magazine last night.

It wasn’t quite the post that people were looking for, but fans went into a frenzy nevertheless.

📸 A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Mar 17, 2017 at 2:01am PDT

The magazine interview marks the very first time that Liam has publicly spoken out about dating the former X Factor mentor – and what he has to say will probably make your heart melt.

The 1D star said, ‘Obviously I have the most ­beautiful girlfriend in the world and she’s absolutely amazing. She’s been my dream girl since I was younger. She’s so ace.’

📸 A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Mar 16, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT

Aww.

See: Cheryl And Liam’s Baby News – Everything You Need To Know

Liam continued, ‘She is a wonderful, wonderful person and it’s amazing to have someone who can relate to so much of things — someone who’s taken greater steps than me. Her solo career was ­amazing. She’s been in the ­industry for 14 years now.

‘She fully supports me. We’re super happy.’

Touching on his personal life, the singer added: ‘It’s a very personal, precious time for us. I’m still ­learning. I’m only 23.’