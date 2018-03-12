Liam Payne Posts A Sweet Message For ‘Momma Bear’ Cheryl On Social Media

The One Direction star shared a special shout-out on Mother's Day...

Liam Payne wasn’t going to let Mother’s Day pass without paying tribute to his other half, and mother of his child, Cheryl.

The former One Direction star thanked his girlfriend for ‘making the first year of my sons [sic] life incredible’ in an emotional Twitter post.

Taking to the social media site to share the message with fans, Liam also extended his shout-out to his own mum Karen.

He wrote: ‘Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there and the two best mums I know my own mum and momma [bear emoji] thanks for making the first year of my sons life incredible I’ve never seen love like this before it really is special and amazing to watch [sic]’.

Aside from the fact that a lot of his followers – no doubt from his US travels – seemed a little confused about the date, many gushed about his adorable words.

‘Aww this is the sweetest thing ever,’ one fan replied.

‘this is so sweet im so happy for you, cheryl & bear & hope you’re all doing well [sic],’ another said.

Meanwhile, Cheryl posted the cutest throwback of herself with mother Joan.

The former X Factor star captioned the snap: ‘Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mothers doing the best for their children. I hope today you are feeling loved and appreciated 💐💗’.

ADORBS.