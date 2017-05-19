Liam Payne Speaks Out About His And Cheryl’s Age Gap

The 23-year-old singer is asked an awkward question on Radio 1's Breakfast Show...

Liam Payne’s opened up about his and girlfriend Cheryl’s 10-year age gap for the first time.

As we all know, the couple met when Liam auditioned for The X Factor back in 2008. He was 14, and gave Chezza a cheeky wink as he tried to win his way to the next round.

Liam made it to Judges’ Houses before being let go by Simon Cowell. But he returned to the show two years later, when Cheryl helped vote him all the way to the final as part of One Direction.

See: One Direction Fans Are Concerned About Liam Payne’s New Lyrics

And the rest, as they say, is history.

Of course, things between the pair were strictly platonic until they hooked up in December 2015. But despite this, Liam’s now admitted that Cheryl hates discussing the fact that they first laid eyes on each other when he was a teenager.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The 23-year-old appeared on Nick Grimshaw’s Radio 1 Breakfast Show this morning, where he was asked about the sitch. Clearly feeling a little awkward, he quickly replied: ‘She doesn’t like to talk about that.’

See: Liam Payne Says He Won’t Be Marrying Cheryl Any Time Soon

However, the conversation didn’t end there. Nick changed the subject to ask Liam about his plans for the future, joking that he has plenty of time to keep working as ‘he’s only 12’.

To that, Liam responded: ‘[Cheryl’s] going to be really offended that you called me 12, by the way.’

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Eep. Luckily, it doesn’t seem as though Chezza, 33, was too fazed by the age gap chat. When Liam debuted his solo single Strip That Down on the show, she took to Twitter to send a supportive (and very sweet) message.

After Liam Tweeted: ‘And so it begins…. #StripThatDown is officially OUT NOW!! 🙌😜,’ she replied: ‘💙.. and it is just the beginning 🔥hope you’re all enjoying #StripThatDown 🙌🏼 So proud of you babe ☺️.’

SO. CUTE. When you’ve found someone you feel like that about, who flippin’ cares about a bit of an age gap?