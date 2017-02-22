People Can’t Quite Believe What Liam Payne Did At The BRIT Awards

It's safe to say that the One Direction star surprised everyone...

Liam Payne just confused everyone with what he did at the Brit Awards.

Of course, One Direction were nominated for an award that’s voted for by the public on social media – British Artist Video Of The Year – and we can’t say we were surprised to see them scoop the gong.

Well, they do have an incredibly dedicated fanbase online.

See: Emma Willis Makes Quite The Impression As She Presents The BRIT Awards

But Liam – who skipped the red carpet at the start of the night – took to the stage alone to collect the award. Speaking about the ‘time out’ that he and his bandmates have been taking, the 23-year-old said, ‘This is amazing, thank you so much.

‘I know I speak on behalf of the rest of the boys when I say we cannot believe we’re still winning these. The sheer devotion that our fans have shown online for this is absolutely amazing.’

He added, ‘One Direction is who we are and who we always will be. So this one’s for you.’

But many viewers, us included, seemed to be taken by surprise at the fact that he just, er, popped up from the crowd.

Social media didn’t take long to react to the moment, with tweets including:

Liam’s girlfriend Cheryl, who’s rumoured to be pregnant with their first child, didn’t attend the BRIT Awards this year.

She did, however, post a very supportive message before the show.

Taking to Instagram to share a throwback snap, the 33-year-old wrote: ‘Wishing all the Brit nominees and performers good luck for the show tonight. Looking forward to it 🙌🏼 In the meantime here is my #tb #bts vogue shoot I did for the Brits 2010 🎶😘’.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

N’aw. We’re sure she’s thrilled for her man.