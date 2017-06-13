Did Liam Payne Just Reveal Something Very Personal?!

We're not sure how Cheryl will feel about this information being out in the open...

Oh, Liam Payne. Have you never heard of TMI?

Unfortunately for the 23-year-old singer, he ended up spilling a little too much about his and girlfriend Cheryl’s personal life over the weekend.

It all started out pretty innocently. Liam was at Capital FM’s Summertime Ball, where he was chatting to presenter Roman Kemp about his dancing skills.

Roman then asked if Cheryl, 33, had ever given him any tips, seeing as she spent half her life busting out moves as 1/5 of Girls Aloud.

And this is where things got a tad awkward. Bizarrely, Liam blurted out: ‘Bigger is better… I’m not sure how to take that really. I mean, I’m not sure how to take that.’

We saw Roman look pointedly into the camera, before Liam broke the silence by admitting: ‘I walked right into that one.’

He added: ‘I’ve had no complaints in that department.’

Of course, fans were quick to respond on Twitter. Comments included: ‘Cringe,’ and: ‘That’s disgusting.’ LOLz. What a slip of the tongue…

Luckily for Chezza, the One Direction singer is usually far more family-orientated when speaking about her and their three-month-old son Bear.

When Liam headed across the pond to promote his debut solo single Strip That Down, he said: ‘We’re always Facetiming and the other day [Bear] smiled at me for the first time, it was so special.

‘I just want to spend every moment with him but she [Cheryl] is so great, she does everything on her own, she’s been amazing.’

He’s also revealed that he let Cheryl choose Bear’s name, admitting: ‘I’m into more traditional names, the Mrs… she’s more into more unique, original names that people will remember.

‘It was her choice. I wasn’t going to fight her about it, she’s the one who’s done all the work, isn’t she?’

Aw. We love Chiam’s little family.