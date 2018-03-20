Liam Payne Just Revealed The Cutest Thing About His Baby Son Bear

From the editors of CelebsNow

Liam Payne may be one busy bee, jetting here, there and everywhere promoting his solo album but that’s not getting in the way of his daddy duties. In fact, whether he’s FaceTiming son Bear or at home with him and girlfriend Cheryl, Liam has admitted he tries to do one adorable thing each day.

Talking to MTV France, Liam, 24, said: ‘My goal every day is to make him smile at least once, as long as I get a smile out of him, I’m happy.’

How cute is that!?

But while that made our heart do a little flutter, Liam’s reportedly also admitted that he sometimes gets into Bear’s cot to try and get him to sleep.

Now, we know Bear probably has a cot the size of a king-size bed, but it’s still a pretty interesting technique…

Bear will turn one later this week but sources have revealed him and Cheryl have asked friends and family not to buy him any gifts.

A friend recently told MailOnline: ‘They’re planning an intimate family party for Bear’s first birthday with just their immediate family members from both sides. They didn’t want to have a big party, they want to enjoy the day with their close family.

‘They have asked for no presents as they don’t want to spoil Bear and they are hosting at their house.’

We’re sure it’ll be a lovely day, however they choose to celebrate. Happy birthday, Bear!