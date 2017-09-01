Liam Payne Shares The Most ADORABLE News About Baby Bear

The singer has been opening up about family life. And we've got exciting news...

Liam Payne has been opening up about his son Bear, and we’re living for it.

Following his birthday earlier this week, the Strip That Down singer has been gushing about his little family.

Sharing the news that Bear has reached a pretty exciting milestone, he told OK! at a press event: ‘Bear has got a pair of Nike Air Max trainers and he’s already started to walk.

‘He’s like a little tiny Michelin man. I had him today. He had some little Airmax on and he was trying to walk in the kitchen.’

Aww. TOO CUTE.

He continued: ‘Every day something new gets more fun. He’s got some lungs on him, he gets that from both of us….

‘He’s a great sleeper. I literally just saw him on FaceTime and he had just woken up and was scratching his belly.

‘I don’t think he’s figured out the whole FaceTime thing, he’s like: ‘Why is my daddy’s face on the screen?’

‘We’re having an amazing time and all the time I can spend with him is amazing. Every second.’

It sounds like Liam had the perfect birthday too. Well, he did have two very special people to share it with this year – girlfriend Cheryl and their five-month-old son.

He even shared some rare photos of baby Bear.

Best birthday ever 🐻💙 A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Aug 29, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

They showed him clasping onto his dad’s hand, with Liam simply captioning the photos: ‘Best birthday ever’ along with a series of emojis.

Fans were quick to react. One wrote: ‘If you say this isn’t the cutest thing ever you’re lying 😍,’ while another gushed: ‘Awww thats cute, happy birthday!!! [sic].’

We’re loving the updates.