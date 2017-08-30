Liam Payne Treats Us To Some Adorable New Photos Of Baby Bear

The One Direction singer celebrated his 24th birthday with his son and girlfriend Cheryl yesterday

It was a very special day for Liam Payne yesterday… it was his 24th birthday!

The One Direction singer had two very special people to spend it with – his girlfriend Cheryl and their five-month-old son Bear.

Liam clearly had a lovely day with his family, even sharing two very rare snaps of his little boy on Instagram.

Granted, the pictures only showed Bear’s arm, but we still think they’re up there with the cutest things we’ve seen this year.

They show Bear clasping onto his dad’s hand, which features a large rose tattoo inspired by Cheryl’s notorious back inking.

Liam had simply captioned the photos: ‘Best birthday ever 🐻💙,’ and of course, fans were quick to swoon.

Best birthday ever 🐻💙 A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Aug 29, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

One wrote: ‘If you say this isn’t the cutest thing ever you’re lying😍😍😍😍😍,’ while another gushed: ‘Awww thats cute, happy birthday!!! [sic].’

Liam’s actually managed to drag his birthday out quite a bit this year. Ahead of his big day, he and Cheryl jetted off on their first holiday since welcoming Bear back in March.

Giving us a glimpse into their romantic trip, Chezza posted some sweet footage of herself and her man on her Instagram Story over the weekend.

She shared a number of loved-up selfies from on board a boat, one of which showed Liam tenderly stroking her hair as she snapped a photo.

The 34-year-old added a number of heart emojis to another cute image, and captioned a gorgeous make-up free shot: ‘Holidazzz ✌️🌞😍.’

Family goals much?!