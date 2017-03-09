Liam Payne’s New Tattoo Has Sparked A Whole Load Of Conspiracy Theories

...and they mainly revolve around the birth of his and girlfriend Cheryl's first child

Liam Payne has posted a new Instagram snap… and sent fans into a total meltdown.

The 23-year-old just embarked on a week-long Insta-silence, during which time Directioners had convinced themselves that he’d, y’know, BECOME A DAD. Casual.

So when he took to the site this afternoon, they couldn’t wait to see what he’d posted.

Was it confirmation that he and girlfriend Cheryl had welcomed their first child? The first picture of their son or daughter? A gushing message about fatherhood?

Well, sadly not. Instead, the One Direction singer appeared to just be debuting a new tattoo. Oh.

With only his arm in shot, a huge ‘1993’ could be seen etched onto his skin, presumably in reference to his year of birth. He’d simply captioned the image: ‘©1993.’

But WAIT. Some of Liam’s followers still think this could be a sign that he’s now Daddy Direction for reals.

Suspicious comments include: ‘Is this a hint?’ ‘New tattoo dad??😉😻,’ ‘Love the new tat! Are you going to get your baby’s birth year tattooed too?’ and: ‘I know he was born in that year but why now? [sic].’

Hmm. It’s an interesting theory, but we think we’ll wait for Liam and Cheryl to announce the news before we buy a congratulatory card.

It was only two weeks ago that Cheryl, 33, officially confirmed her pregnancy, revealing her blossoming (and completely gorgeous) bump in an inspirational new campaign for L’Oréal Paris and The Prince’s Trust.

So why do people think she’s already given birth? Well, first there’s the size of her tum, considering the shoot took place in January.

Then there’s the fact that Liam recently Tweeted: ‘Why do I always do the strangest walk when I’m trying to be quiet in a morning: ‘😂😂.’

Okay, it might be a stretch, but was he being quiet because there was a baby in the house? We guess only time will tell…