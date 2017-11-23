Liam Hemsworth Just Gave Miley Cyrus The *Sweetest* Early Birthday Present

Um, marry us Liam?

By Karen Mizoguchi

From the editors of PEOPLE

Happy early birthday, Miley Cyrus!

Before she turns 25 on Nov 23rd, the singer celebrated her big day with fiancé Liam Hemsworth, who surprised her with a custom gold necklace that revealed the nickname that she adoringly calls the actor.

‘My man killin the game already! This is just pressie #1! Thank you LiLi! @LiamHemsworth,’ Cyrus captioned a photo of a multi-colored jeweled pendant that read ‘lili’ in cursive font on a thin gold chain.

My mannnnnn's already winnin & it ain't even my bday yet! Rainbow LiLi is soooo frigggggen cute! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 22, 2017 at 7:52pm PST

(Liam’s nickname is very similar to the portmanteau the couple gave themselves back in August 2016: LiLey.)

The Voice coach also was showered with silver mylar balloons that spelled out her first name.

‘Always have been & Always will be #ExtraAF,” Cyrus wrote on Instagram Wednesday. ‘Happy B-day to me you grumpy f–ks!’

So close to b-day time! Stoked for a day full of Tofurkey & loved ones! Ain't it ironic? #VeganTurkeyBaby A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 22, 2017 at 7:48pm PST

Recently, another piece of jewellery has caught fans’ attention: their matching bands on their ring fingers.

Cyrus and Hemsworth, 27, sparked marriage rumours earlier this month after they were spotted taking a stroll in Savannah, Georgia, wearing the strategically placed metallic rings. Though the longtime loves have yet to tie the knot, they’ve been wearing these bands for a while now.

In addition, Cyrus has been wearing the same Neil Lane diamond ring Hemsworth gave her during their first engagement in 2012, even though she told Ellen DeGeneres it’s not quite her style.

‘This is really weird, because this is like real jewellery and most of my jewelry is made out of gummy bears and cotton candy … they don’t look that good together because they kind of mix up,’ she said on Ellen in 2016.

‘So sometimes I replace it with an actual unicorn or a Looney Tune. And [Hemsworth’s] kind of like, What’s going on? I am like, This isn’t really my aesthetic, but I’ll wear it because you love me.’