Lena Dunham Has Split From Long-Term Boyfriend Jack Antonoff

The couple call it quits after over five years together

Lena Dunham has split from boyfriend Jack Antonoff, after over five years together.

Representatives for both Lena and Jack confirmed the news to PEOPLE, with a source saying the break-up was ‘amicable’.

See: Lena Dunham Hits Back At Weight Critics In The Best Way

The couple originally met on a blind date in 2012, and Jack, 33, moved in to 31-year-old Lena’s Brooklyn home shortly after.

Engagement rumours had swirled throughout their relationship, although they initially vowed not to get married until same-sex marriage became legal in all 50 US states.

After the Supreme Court’s June 2015 decision in favor of marriage equality, Lena said she felt a lot of pressure to ‘just go for it that day,’ but they wanted to ‘wait for a moment where we feel excited about’ getting hitched.

She told Ellen DeGeneres in October 2015: ‘I mean, we own a dog together. We own a home together, but the marriage thing is a big deal.’ However, she said she was excited to marry Jack ‘at some point’.

Sending lots of love to both Lena and Jack right now.