Leigh-Anne Pinnock Just Outed Jesy Nelson’s New Romance On Camera

...and Jesy looked pretty damn awkward about it

It looks like the cat is well and truly out of the bag… Jesy Nelson is dating TOWIE‘s Chris Clark!

Rumours have been swirling about the Little Mix lady’s new love for a few weeks now, but now it’s been confirmed – by her bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

I don't want this girl to go back America tomorrow! A post shared by Chris Clark (@chrisjclark_) on Feb 22, 2017 at 3:25pm PST

TBH, it was all a little awkward. In a recent interview with AskAnythingChat, Leigh-Anne was asked what she likes to do away from the group.

The girls started to tease her about her footballer boyfriend Andre Gray, joking that she likes to be ‘smooching Andre’, ‘texting Andre’, ‘calling Andre’ and ‘being obsessed with Andre’.

They also referred to him as Mr Gray. Oo-er.

So Leigh, 25, decided to get her own back. In retaliation, she responded: ‘Alright Alex, alright Chris, alright Jed.’

This was clearly in reference to Perrie Edwards’ man Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jade Thirlwall’s partner Jed Elliott… and Chris.

Jesy, 25, looked pretty embarrassed, appearing to whisper ‘stop’ and hiding behind 23-year-old Perrie’s shoulder.

And we kinda get why. The Essex gal – who split from ex-fiancé Jake Roche last November – has been fairly coy about her blossoming relationship.

When asked about her love life last week, she simply replied: ‘Not ready for that yet.’

But it’s clear that things are heating up between her and Chris. It started with a Snapchat video of them partying together in February, swiftly followed with Chris posting a picture of them together at the BRIT Awards.

When Jesy shared a gorgeous snap of herself celebrating LM’s win at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards last weekend, Chris was among the thousands that commented.

He simply wrote: ‘My girl,’ alongside the heart-eyes, love heart AND applause hands emojis.

Aw. We totally ship it.