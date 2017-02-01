Leigh-Anne Pinnock Sustained A Nasty Injury Filming The Touch Video

The Little Mix lady ended up with a bust lip, and it was all because of Jesy Nelson...

Let’s be honest, Little Mix look flawless in the video for their new single Touch.

Dressed in leotards and thigh-high boots, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall show off their moves as they grind on some rather handsome male dancers. See below…

But the girls have now revealed that things weren’t quite so slick behind the scenes. In fact, Leigh-Anne actually ended up with a pretty painful injury – thanks to Jesy. Eep.

In a newly-released backstage video, Perrie reveals: ‘We’ve still got all the choreography to do, all the intense choreography, and Jesy just headbutted Leigh-Anne and bust her lip open. Good times.’

We’ve gotta say, Leigh covered that up WELL.

However, that’s not the only issue they’ve faced with the Touch vid. When it first premiered earlier this month, LM were criticised for their sexy dance moves.

One viewer wrote on YouTube: ‘Then just.. this song is fine, but this is probably the WORST music video I’ve ever seen. What were those dance moves? It looks like they were humping a squirrel.’

Others said: ‘These overly sexualised videos are banned in my house,’ and: ‘What happened to a clean music video… everythings out im so shocked [sic].’

Personally, we think it’s great that the ladies are quite clearly confident and proud of their bodies.

And they agree with us. Leigh-Anne says: ‘Little Mix are starting to grow up even more now and we are young women and I think it’s a natural progression.’

What do you think of the video?