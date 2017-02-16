Twitter Reacts To News That Lee Ryan’s Joining EastEnders

THIS IS NOT A DRILL

In the most unexpected EastEnders twist of the year, Lee Ryan is heading to Walford.

Yep. THE Lee Ryan. As in, the guy who used to be in Blue and then got caught in an insanely awkward love triangle on Celebrity Big Brother.

See: Could Danny Dyer Really Be Leaving EastEnders…?

The BBC soap announced the news on its official Twitter page this morning, captioning a photo of Lee hanging out by the Albert Square sign: ‘All rise as @OfficialLeeRyan joins #EastEnders to play The Square’s latest bad boy!’

Over on the website, a post reads: ‘In news that’s sure to banish your winter blues, Lee Ryan is set to join EastEnders for a short stint to play new character “Woody” Woodward. Walford’s latest bad boy is expected to cause quite a stir when he arrives this spring.

‘Viewers will have to wait until Woody hits screens however to find out why he has turned up in Albert Square, and what is in store for him, and the residents.’

See: EastEnders Viewers Are Upset About The Mick And Whitney Storyline

Lee says: ‘I am so excited to be part of the show. Woody is the best role I could have wished to play. He’s a brilliant character, and it’s clear he’s been leading a full and colourful life.

‘I can’t wait for people to see what he’s like for themselves. Everyone at EastEnders has been so welcoming. I know some of the cast already so I’m sure we’re going to have a lot of fun.’

Of course, viewers have A LOT of thoughts about the news.

Some are happy:

Some are not:

And some are just downright bamboozled:

Even Simon Webbe’s had his say:

But whatever your thoughts, there’s no doubt that every 00s schoolgirl will be tuning in to his debut episode. Because *SCREAM* Blue!