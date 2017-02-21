Coronation Street Viewers Have Questions About Leanne’s Birth Scene

Despite giving birth in a lift, the character barely broke a sweat...

Leanne Battersby had her baby on Coronation Street last night – and it was all very dramatic.

The character (played by Jane Danson) gave birth just minutes after going into labour, while trapped in a lift with her sister Toyah (Georgia Taylor).

See: Helen Flanagan Responds To Criticism Of Her Coronation Street Acting

But unfortunately for the ITV soap, it wasn’t just Jane’s brilliant acting that became the talk of Twitter.

Some ended up confused by what appeared to be some pretty obvious errors. Eeeep.

Firstly, the newborn may have been a little on the big side, with viewers suggesting that it actually looked around six months old.

It also seemed to be a very clean birth, as the tot was almost perfectly scrubbed as Leanne enjoyed her first cuddle. Oh, and who cut the umbilical cord?!

Then there was the fact that Leanne didn’t deliver the placenta after the birth. Although, TBH, we’re not sure we ever see that on screen.

See: Did We Just Hear A Swear Word On Coronation Street…?

Nevertheless, fans took to Twitter in their droves.

Messages about the, er, large size of the bubba included: ‘Look at the size of Leanne’s kid! Looks like he’s ready to start school! 😂#Corrie #coronationstreet,’ and: ‘Congratulations Leanne on the birth of your 6 month old baby with no umbilical cord #coronationstreet.’

Others wrote: ‘Corrie done an awful job of leanne giving birth! come on now get into the real world atleast😂🙄 #coronationstreet,’ ‘Leanne’s birth was so simple I’m surprised she didn’t collect it from an Amazon locker,’ and: ‘If the baby wasn’t in shot, you’d have no clue that Leanne had just given birth in a life with no medical support. #Corrie #coronationstreet [sic].’

Well, it was only 8.30pm…

Did you watch last night’s Corrie? Let us know your thoughts over on Twitter @lookmagazine.