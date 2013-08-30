Lea Michele Thanks Fans Following Low-Key Birthday Celebrations

Lea Michele has taken to Twitter to thank her fans for their multiple messages of love following her first birthday without boyfriend Cory Monteith.

The Glee actress, who turned 27 yesterday, is said to have celebrated with a quiet night with friends, but Lea made sure to take some time out from her low-key bash to leave a special message for her 3.9 million followers.

“Thank you guys for all the birthday love today 🙂 So beyond thankful for all of you”, she posted. Lea tragically lost long-term love Cory to a drug overdose last month and has been wearing her new ‘Finn’ necklace as a tribute to her late boyfriend over the past week. But her special day will no doubt have been all the more bittersweet following reports that Cory had been planning an extra special evening of birthday celebrations for his talented lady.

“It’s her first without Cory”, an insider told Life & Style. “She’ll celebrate with her girlfriends and have a low-key night. It’s going to be very hard for her. It’s the first special moment celebrating without him. She really thought he’d be her husband, so it’s going to be very lonely without him.”

Thankfully, Lea’s friends and co-stars rallied round to make Lea’s bday the best it could be, posting their celebratory messages for the star on Twitter. “Happy birthday to my dear friend @ msleamichele!!! Yall make sure to Go give her a bday shout out!”, Chord Overstreet, who plays Sam Evans, wrote.

“Happy BIRRFFDAY to the littlest bee around @ msleamichele 🙂 love u”, Kevin McHale, who stars as Artie Abrams, posted.

We just hope Lea managed to fit in a good ol’ cake nibbling/prosecco-squaffing sesh on her special day.

By Robyn Munson

