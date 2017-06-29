Lauren Goodger Weighs In On Love Island’s Jonny And Camilla

And not everyone agrees with her standpoint...

Call us obsessed (we are), but all we can think about today is how Love Island‘s Camilla is doing after her heartbreaking break-up from Jonny.

Jonny ditched Camilla for new girl Tyla on last night’s show, after it was announced during a task that he’d said he wanted to ‘rip her clothes off’. *Shakes fist*.

He told Tyla: ‘Of course I could’ve picked you [in the re-coupling] but how would that have gone down… You’re a funny, bubbly girl and it’s hard to be myself around people who aren’t like me.

‘I have to censor myself quite a lot around Camilla.’

And as if things couldn’t get any more shocking, they then SNOGGED.

Understandably, Camilla was incredibly upset by the split. She burst into tears, whispering to Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville: ‘I don’t think I can do this. I really want to go home.’

Of course, the vast majority of viewers were on her side.

One Tweeted: ‘So sad watching Jonny take advantage of how kind and patient Camilla is and her having no clue how trash he is.’

Another wrote: ‘CAMILLA IS A BEAUTIFUL EDUCATED HUMANITARIAN BOMB DISPOSAL EXPERT AND JONNY IS A WASTE OF SPACE GET HIM OFF MY TELLY PRONTO #loveisland.’

But there was one person who didn’t seem to have too much sympathy for Camilla – Lauren Goodger.

The ex-TOWIE star said on her page: ‘Sorry but Camilla Man Up! You need get stronger it’s love island 🤦🏽‍♀️ I do like her just #manup.’

She then continued: ‘It’s been 3 weeks …it’s a game …there’s no love …no history..that’s why MAN UP I like her but just act normal say ok no worries ✋🏼bye [sic].’

When there was a backlash from followers, she added: ‘Just watched it all and she did handle “him” the convo very well .. I do really like her which is why I got annoyed and say man up!Don’t cry [sic].’

Hmm. Do you agree with Lauren? Or are you firmly Team Camilla? Let us know on Twitter @lookmagazine.