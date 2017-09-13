Both the TV stars have taken to Instagram to confirm their relationship...

TV presenter Laura Whitmore and comedian Iain Stirling have shared snaps of the relationship for the first time on social media, and fans are LOVING it.

The pair have jetted off on a couples holiday to New York and both took to Instagram to post some adorable snaps of each other.

With the caption ‘New York State of Mind’ Laura shared with her followers a cute photo of her and Iain kissing in front of the New York skyline.

New York State of Mind A post shared by thewhitmore (@thewhitmore) on Sep 12, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

Yeah, we’re not jealous, either…

See: Could There Already Be A Strictly Come Dancing Romance On The Cards?

And her boyfriend Iain, who you may know from being the ‘voice-over guy’ from Love Island, posted an equally as picturesque snap of himself and Laura.

Captioning it: ‘I ❤️ N Y’, Iain and Laura posed by a gorgeous waterfall in the American city.

I ❤️ N Y A post shared by Iain Stirling (@iaindoesjokes) on Sep 12, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

The former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here Now! presenter, who has previously dated famous names such as model David Gandy and actor Richard Madden, confirmed her relationship with Iain recently when speaking to The Sun.

‘Yeah he’s my boyfriend. He’s lovely. I’ve got him as my screensaver. I’ve known him for ages,’ she sweetly spoke about the comedian.

More: Kate Wright Breaks Her Silence On Her Relationship With Rio Ferdinand

‘I had never watched Love Island before but I don’t need him to give me spoilers because everyone from I’m A Celebrity works on it anyway,’ she explained.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

However, the Irish TV star admitted that her and Iain will not be spending much time together over the next few months, as she revealed that she has enrolled on a course at acting school RADA: ‘I’ve gone back to school. I’m doing a course at RADA.’

She continued: ‘I’ll be there for five weeks, then I’m off to New York in September and LA in October. I love acting. I’ve caught the bug but I’ve got so many lines to learn.’

Well we are SO glad that Iain has joined Laura on her trip to NYC. Keep up the cuteness, you two!