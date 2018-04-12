Lamar Odom ‘Feels Terrible’ For Ex Khloe Kardashian, Apparently

Think we all do, TBH...

The whole world seems to have been left in shock by allegations that Tristan Thompson, 27, may have ‘cheated’ on his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, 33, who is currently pregnant with their first child.

Khloe is said to have been left ‘distraught’ by the speculation, which first started when the Daily Mail published a video appearing to show the NBA star getting a little close to another woman in a bar. TMZ then followed up with another video, which featured two other women.

So far nobody from the Kardashian/Jenner family has publicly commented, but they’re believed to be ‘rallying around’ Khloe as she prepares to give birth to her daughter.

Tristan’s ex girlfriend Jordan Craig, who also shares a child with him, appears to have spoken out about the allegations. And now, according to PEOPLE, Khloe’s ex husband Lamar Odom has let his feelings be known.

A source reported to be ‘close’ to Odom, 38, has alleged to PEOPLE that ‘he feels terrible for Khloe.’

They go on to tell the publication: ‘He wasn’t sure if he should reach out and see how she’s doing. He feels for her.’

If you’re up on your Keeping Up With The Kardashians history, you’ll know that Lamar and Khloe – who married in 2009 – had a difficult break-up which was sparked by his own alleged unfaithful behaviour.

Following numerous cheating rumours, Khloe ultimately filed for divorce in 2013.

‘Love is blind… Lamar was so great at making me feel like I was the only one and I’m this princess. I never speculated cheating… so I didn’t know about cheating … until before the DUI [in 2013],’ the KUWTK said of Lamar during a Howard Stern interview in January 2016.

As of now, the baby is of utmost importance. ‘Kris has been there to help calm her. They are all really worried, and all of the sisters are dropping everything to be with her. They all keep reassuring her that everything will be OK and to stay calm for the baby,’ a source has told E! News.

Our thoughts are with her.