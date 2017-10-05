Lamar Odom Congratulates Khloe Kardashian On Her ‘Baby’ News

The news must have been hard for Lamar to hear...

Rumours have been spreading like wildfire about THOSE Kardashian/Jenner pregnancies.

Yep, Kim has reportedly hired a surrogate to carry her third child, Kylie is expecting her first with rapper beau Travis Scott and now Khloe is allegedly pregnant for the first time with her NBA star boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

There must be something in the water, eh…

While Khloe is yet to speak out about the claims, her ex-husband Lamar Odom has seemingly congratulated the 33-year-old on her big news.

Speaking on YouTube’s Complex News Channel’s morning show, Everyday Struggle, the basketball star said: ‘From a distance, I wish her well. I’ve still got love for her.’

After marrying in 2009, Khloe and Lamar separated in 2013 before officially divorcing in December last year.

Lamar has previously confessed he wasn’t exactly well behaved during the marriage…

Revealing to US Weekly, he spoke out about his behaviour: ‘B*****s and Thots came out of the woodwork… If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women. That wasn’t the stand-up thing to do. I wish I could have kept my d*** in my pants.’

Lamar even recalled a time the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star caught him in the act…

‘She caught me in a sleazy motel room in LA, getting high with this one girl. It was atrocious. Looking back, I’m like, ‘What are you doing?’ That was like sticking a knife in her heart and twisting it… She didn’t deserve it. She always tried to help me with the drugs. I rejected the help.’

He went on to discuss how Khloe found out about his addiction: ‘Around two years before we split up [2011], I was in the man cave she had made for me and she caught me.’

‘She was disappointed. So was I,’ he confessed. ‘The sad thing about it is, I don’t know if I was disappointed because I was actually doing the drug or because she caught me.’

‘She knew I was doing cocaine the whole time after that. It was my drug of choice. I’m not going to say she accepted it because that would be the wrong word. Tolerated would be a better word.’

Let’s hope Khloe is happier with her new man Tristan, and we’re keeping our fingers crossed that she will confirm the big baby new soon…