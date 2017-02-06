Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Performance Is All Anyone Can Talk About

The singer stunned with her halftime show (and inspired A LOT of memes)...

It was one of the biggest events in the US calendar last night, AKA the Super Bowl.

But if you’re not exactly up to speed on your American football, there was still one thing worth tuning in for – Lady Gaga’s halftime performance.

See: Why Everyone’s Still Talking About Gaga’s Bowie Tribute

The 30-year-old singer wowed as she reeled off her hits at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, working a series of bedazzling outfits.

She sported everything from a silver David Bowie-inspired Atelier Versace leotard to a football-inspired Versace number featuring a white crop top and silver bottoms.

And that’s not to mention the pink jersey and matching helmet she wore backstage before the show. Smokin’.

Warming up 🤘🎤🏈 A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 5, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

When it came to her beauty look, she managed to make a strong eye AND lip work, working a slick of Marc Jacobs’ Dashing lipstick.

There was one moment in particular that stood out for viewers. When she first made her appearance in the stadium, Gaga sang a medley of God Bless America and This Land is Your Land and did a quick recital of the Pledge Of Allegiance.

See: Lady Gaga’s ‘New Look’ Leaves X Factor Viewers Baffled

She then, er, leaped off the highrise and down to midfield. As expected, this has already become one of the year’s biggest memes so far. See below…

While the majority of viewers were stunned by her performance, others were a little surprised (and/or disappointed) that Gaga didn’t make more of a political stand.

However, others praised her for performing Born This Way – which was inspired by the LGBTQ community – in front of an audience that included conservative Vice President Mike Pence.

HOUSTON REHEARSAL / MASON POOLE A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 5, 2017 at 5:36pm PST Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Tweets included: ‘Sometimes, the most effective political statements are the most subtle,’ and: ‘They said #gaga didn’t make political statement during #HalfTimeShow but the truth is her songs are STATEMENT itself #GagaBowl @ladygaga [sic].’

We’ve got to agree with that one. Stellar job, Gaga.