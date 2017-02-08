Lady Gaga Has Some Sassy Advice For Those Who Mocked Her ‘Pot Belly’

The 30-year-old was (ridiculously) body-shamed during her Super Bowl halftime show...

Lady Gaga totally smashed her Super Bowl performance – in fact, hers is now the second-most watched halftime show – but there were some viewers who tried to dampen the celebration by focusing on her appearance.

Not cool, guys.

But never fear – because Gaga has shut down her naysayers in the most Gaga way possible.

Taking to her Instagram account earlier today, the Poker Face songstress killed her haters with kindness, despite the fact they mocked her for having a ‘flabby’ belly. *Sigh*.

‘I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do,’ she captioned a still of herself on stage in Houston, Texas, on Sunday.

‘I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That’s the stuff of champions.’



The singer concluded her message: ‘Thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, gaga.’

Such decorum.

During her EPIC performance, which included aerial manoeuvres, an insane dance routine AND a brave jump, one ridiculous troll tweeted: ‘Tried to enjoy @ladygaga’s performance, was distracted by the flab on her stomach swinging around #SuperBowl.’

Another unimpressed Twitter user wrote: ‘I just feel like #Gaga’s dough should’ve been tucked in better.’

But we think Gaga looked (and sounded) incredible.

Happily, there was plenty of support for Gaga’s image, with one more positive message reading: ‘I wish I had a pot belly. Pot bellies are sexy……… Like Madonna when she did lucky star.’

Another added: ‘Lady gaga puts on an amazing performance and had so much fun and the only thing you can say is her stomach is flabby? f*** you [sic].’

We couldn’t agree more.

By Jenni McKnight