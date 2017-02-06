People Are Upset That Beyonce Was A No-Show At The Super Bowl

Some fans had convinced themselves that the pregnant singer would join Lady Gaga on stage to perform Telephone...

While the Super Bowl is one of the biggest sporting events in the US calendar, we mainly know it for its insane halftime shows.

In the past, musicians including Madonna, The Who, Katy Perry, Usher, Prince, Coldplay and The Rolling Stones have performed in the American footballers’ break in, er, whatever American footballers do.

This year, it was the turn of Lady Gaga. And it’s safe to say she TOTALLY slayed.

Tweets from viewers included: ‘Just watched Lady Gaga’s #SuperBowl halftime performance. That’s the Gaga we loved before and we continue to love until now. Classic! 👌🏼,’ and: ‘Btw, lady gaga slayed the superbowl halftime show 💞 i really love her and her music, much more these past few years 💗 [sic].’

The 30-year-old singer reeled off hits including Bad Romance, Poker Face and Born This Way, as well as a medley of patriotic classics This Land Is Your Land and God Bless America.

She even managed to turn herself into one of the biggest memes of the year so far, leaping off the highrise and down into midfield. See below…

But there was one thing some people were a little disappointed about.

See, rumours had been swirling for quite a while that Beyoncé may join Gaga for a rendition of their duet Telephone.

Considering Bey announced her pregnancy (with twins, no less!) last week, it would’ve been pretty amazing to see the 35-year-old and her blossoming bump take to the stage.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

So when Gaga ended up belting out the hit by herself, Twitter had something to say.

One fan wrote: ‘Can we talk about how Lady Gaga led us on by playing telephone and Beyoncé didn’t come out,’ while another said: ‘I was really hoping Beyoncé would come out leaving everyone shook when Telephone came on😭 [sic].’

TBH, Bey has performed twice over the past five years. And we think Gaga did a brilliant job by herself.

But next year…