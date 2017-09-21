EastEnders’ Lacey Turner Shares More Photos From Her Gorgeous Wedding

The actress gives us a glimpse into her big day...

Lacey Turner and her new husband have shared more photos from their wedding day. And guys, it looked AMAZING.

The EastEnders actress, 29, married her long-term partner Matt Kay in Ibiza earlier this month, wearing a champagne gown with a tulle skirt and a stylish sheer overlay.

My 1 ❤️ A post shared by laceyturner (@laceyturner) on Sep 18, 2017 at 2:12pm PDT

A number of Lacey’s co-stars were on the guest list. Dame Barbara Windsor was there to watch the nuptials, along with James Bye, Jake Wood, Aaron Sidwell, Laurie Brett and Scott Maslen.

It sounds like one hell of a party – and looked like it too. Matt posted a gorgeous Instagram snap of himself and Lacey enjoying their first dance in the Spanish sunshine earlier this week.

He’d captioned the photo: ‘You stole my heart when I was only 15 years old and I’ve loved you ever since. This is the proudest moment of my life and I owe it all to you Lay Kay #wifey #mytypeonpaper …thanks to everyone who came it wouldn’t of been the same without you all [sic].’

Ohemgee. Husband goals much?!

You stole my heart when I was only 15 years old and I've loved you ever since. This is the proudest moment of my life and I owe it all to you Lay Kay #wifey #mytypeonpaper …thanks to everyone who came it wouldn't of been the same without you all A post shared by matty_kay (@matty_overgrown) on Sep 18, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Lacey’s also treated us to mementos from the day on her page, including a gorgeous shot of herself and Matt by the floral arch they got hitched next to.

Lacey has previously described the ceremony as ‘incredible’, telling OK!: ‘We’re on cloud nine! It doesn’t feel real.

@sunnyramzan you beautiful human being ! Thank you for your lovely words and enchanting personality 💜🌈😘 @matty_overgrown @elliottibiza A post shared by laceyturner (@laceyturner) on Sep 19, 2017 at 5:30am PDT

‘I didn’t go to sleep until 5am on our wedding night as I was still so excited about the day and then I woke up at 8am!

‘On the day I couldn’t wait to get down the aisle and marry Matt. The whole day was amazing and we felt so much love and it’s incredible; it’s something you’ve never felt before.’

Aw. Huge congratulations to you both!