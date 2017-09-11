EastEnders’ Lacey Turner Looked Beautiful On Her Wedding Day

The EastEnders actress has opened up about her big day. And just wait 'til you see the dress...

We’ve got SUPER exciting news about EastEnders’ Lacey Turner.

The 29-year-old has now married her long-term partner Matt Kay, and she was joined by some of her co-stars as well as friends and family for the occasion.

The actress opted for a champagne wedding gown, complete with a tulle skirt and a stylish sheer overlay.

Of course, a number of Lacey’s EastEnders co-stars were said to be on the guest list. Dame Barbara Windsor was there to watch the nuptials, along with James Bye, Jake Wood, Aaron Sidwell, Laurie Brett and Scott Maslen.

This week in OK! magazine @laceyturner marries her childhood sweetheart in a bare-foot Ibiza wedding in front of her Eastenders co-stars. Magazine is available nationwide from tomorrow ❤️👰🏽 A post shared by OK! Online UK (@ok_mag) on Sep 11, 2017 at 4:06am PDT

Lacey has known Matt since they were 15 years old, and she has described the day as ‘incredible’.

‘We’re on cloud nine! It doesn’t feel real,’ she told OK! magazine.

‘I didn’t go to sleep until 5am on our wedding night as I was still so excited about the day and then I woke up at 8am!

‘On the day I couldn’t wait to get down the aisle and marry Matt.’

Aww.

Singapore as always you've been fun ❤️ see you soon A post shared by laceyturner (@laceyturner) on Sep 20, 2015 at 12:37am PDT

Lacey continued: ‘The whole day was amazing and we felt so much love and it’s incredible; it’s something you’ve never felt before.’

In this week’s issue of OK!, Matt also said: ‘It’s so special that we met at such a young age.

‘It doesn’t happen for a lot of people and I feel very lucky to have Lace in my life and we’re lucky to have met when we did. I think it was meant to be.’

Aww.

Congratulations guys!