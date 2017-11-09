Turns Out EastEnders’ Lacey Turner Has A Sister Who’s Also A Huge Soap Star

How did we miss this?!

Having starred in the soap as Stacey Slater (aka Stacey Branning aka Stacey Fowler) since 2004, Lacey Turner is one of EastEnders‘ best-loved actresses.

The Our Girl star recently celebrated her wedding day to long-term boyfriend Matt Kaye, who she met when she was just 15. Awwwww.

But we bet you’d completely forgotten that her sister, Daisy Turner, is also a big soap star too. Recognise her?

That’s right, Daisy played the role of Jenny Houston/Rebecca Massey in Hollyoaks in 2011.

Her character was part of one of the show’s biggest storylines to date, surrounding serial killer Silas Blissett – remember him? He was creepy AF.

We guess Daisy saw her big sister killing it in the world of soap operas and wanted to get in on the action; speaking to Radio Times, Lacey said it could be a possibility as her sister hadn’t shown an any previous interest in soap acting.

But as it turns out, Lacey isn’t the only one in the family to have appeared in EastEnders. Her youngest sister, Lily Harvey, played Shenice, the daughter of Kat Slater’s friend Martina, in 2011-12.

We guess a flair for soap acting must run in the family with this lot!

By Lucy Abbersteen