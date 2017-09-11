Corrie’s Kym Marsh Reveals Real Life Stalker Nightmare

The actress opened up about the serious issue on today's This Morning...

Former Hear’Say singer turned soap star Kym Marsh has opened up to Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning about how she’s faced traumas similar to her own character Michelle Connor on Coronation Street.

Viewers of the ITV soap have recently discovered that Michelle’s stalker has actually turned out to be her ex-boyfriend Will, and Kym teased what was to come on the show: ‘We have the big wedding week coming up, she’s supposed to be going to the wedding and she’s ends up in Will’s – she finds a load of surveillance style photographs. It gets a lot darker, it gets really gripping and scary.’

But the actress has actually faced something similar in her own life, as she has revealed she has found multiple social media accounts that have pretended to be her.

But the really frightening thing was how Kym discovered this…

Talking to Phil and Holly, Kym revealed: ‘I had a few people make fake accounts of me on social media. Somehow you expect it, [it was a] strange way I found out it about, I got sent flowers that that said ‘Sorry you couldn’t make our date’ and it was all a bit weird.

‘And, long story short, when we delved into it we found someone had been pretending to be me for the past 10 years, having conversations with this guy as if they were having some kind of relationship. So it was just really strange.’

The star went on to describe how there have been fake accounts made pretending to be her children, David Ryan Cunliffe, 22, Emilie Mae Cunliffe, 18 as well as shockingly her daughter Polly, who is only six years old, which Kym said she found ‘disturbing’.

This Morning continues on weekdays at 10:30am on ITV and Coronation Street continues on Monday at 7:30pm on ITV.