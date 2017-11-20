Kym Marsh Supports Ex Jamie Lomas In The I’m A Celebrity Jungle

The Coronation Street star tweeted throughout last night's episode

It looks as though Kym Marsh is supporting her ex-husband Jamie Lomas in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

The 41-year-old sent a number of tweets about Jamie, 43, during last night’s opening episode, revealing that she’d tuned in with their six-year-old daughter Polly.

She first shared a video of Polly urging viewers to vote for Jamie, writing: ‘I think someone is excited to watch their daddy @imacelebrity she’s wants to vote now even though you can’t 😂😂 super cute 💖.’

Kym later added: ‘And Polly has a crush on jack Maynard 😂😂.’

On the programme, we saw the celebrities buddy up with one of their co-stars. Jamie ended up with Coronation Street actress Jennie McAlpine, who’s pals with Kym.

However, Kym was determined that things wouldn’t get awkward, tweeting after the first task: ‘Yayy get in Jennie and Jamie!! Polly is ecstatic! Now I have removed her fingernails from my arm all is well!!! 😂👍🏻.’

Followers were quick to praise Kym for her positive attitude, with messages including: ‘How lovely to see Kym supporting Jamie instead of bad mouthing. Finally someone who shows not all split parents argue! Kids always come first and she proves it! X [sic].’

But interestingly, Kym’s kind tweets come after Jamie appeared to make mention of her in a pre-show interview.

He told The Sun: ‘You just never know who you’re going to meet in there, and that’s the fun part of the show. I’ve always gone for the wrong women, but I like someone who likes a good laugh and I’m a sucker for a pretty face.’

Personally, we think it’s great that Kym’s being so positive about the situation. What did you make of last night’s episode? Let us know on Twitter @lookmagazine.