Kylie Minogue Confirms She’s Split From Fiancé Joshua Sasse

The Australian singer shared the sad news with her Instagram followers this morning

We’re sending all our love to Kylie Minogue today.

The 48-year-old has confirmed that she’s split from her actor fiancé Joshua Sasse, just days after opening up about their wedding plans on This Morning.

#lovers … Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life. Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways. We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons. #thesunalwaysrises A photo posted by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) on Feb 3, 2017 at 12:51am PST

Sharing a photo of a sunrise earlier today, Kylie wrote on Instagram: ‘#lovers … Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life.

‘Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways. We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons. #thesunalwaysrises [sic].’

She was immediately inundated with kind messages from fans, including: ‘Sending love 💗it’s one of the worst feelings in the world 💔,’ and: ‘Love you special lady! Always have, always will! Be strong!’

Kylie is yet to reveal the reason behind the break-up, but there are rumours that she was ‘suspicious’ over how close Joshua had grown to his co-star in TV series No Tomorrow.

And according to The Sun, they’d reportedly had a number of ‘furious arguments’ before she travelled to France for Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week last month. She ‘decided to end things on her return’.

The sad news comes after Kylie was photographed appearing to cry at a Sydney hotel in November, although there’s no way to know if this was over Joshua or something unrelated.

In a pre-recorded interview with This Morning on Tuesday, Kylie spoke openly about her wedding.

Joking about her Neighbours character’s 1987 big day, she said: ‘I’m taking no inspiration from Charlene’s wedding dress. It was of the time. We laugh about it now. But I have to say, the gypsy flowers she wore in her hair. I don’t mind those if they are done properly.’

All our best wishes, lady.