So What Does Kylie Jenner’s Daughter’s Name Actually Mean…?

By Jonathan Borge

From the editors of InStyle US

The most popular member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan right now isn’t Kim, Kendall, or even Kris. Nope, it’s Stormi, Kylie Jenner’s newborn daughter.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, 20-year-old Kylie Jenner finally gave birth to her baby girl on Feb. 1, and on Sunday shared an explanatory post about her silence regarding her pregnancy. The message was beautiful—and made us realise that she just wanted to live in the moment (leave Kylie alone!).

And then there was that video, in which her friends and family talk about learning about her pregnancy and dedicate cute moments to the new member of the family.

On Tuesday, Kylie took to Instagram, as we can probably expect her to do more often, to share the first photo of her cute baby with Travis Scott—and the new arrival’s name!

Yes, Kylie Jenner named her baby girl Stormi. Fans previously speculated that Jenner would definitely call her first-born Butterfly, even though she’s completely terrified of the flying insect. They were wrong.

So, what about the last name?

Well, Travis Scott is a stage name; his real name is Jacques Webster, meaning Kylie’s baby girl’s name is Stormi Webster. She added this to her Instagram caption to confirm.

We really want to know why Kylie and Travis named their baby Stormi. Could it be because it rhymes with Normie, the name of one of her dogs?

To be honest, we’re not entirely sure of the name’s meaning.

Many fans are suggesting that the name Storm (sans ‘i’) would be a perfect fit for the family, considering her sisters have named their children one-syllable names like North, Saint, and Reign. Along with the fact that Kim Kardashian calls her first-born ‘Northie,’ Stormi’s weather-related name also pairs neatly with ‘Reign’ when said out loud.

In addition, Urban Dictionary’s definition of Stormi translates to ‘a free-hearted spirit’ and ‘beautiful or loveable,’ which makes sense for what you’d want to name a newborn.

According to BabyCenter, the name ‘Stormie’ is ‘unusual and surprising’ and ranks in at No. 1,244 for 2018.

One thing’s for sure: We’ll likely need to wait for an official explanation from Kylie or Travis.